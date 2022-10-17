Kliff Kingsbury: Offensive struggles are “new to me”

Getty Images

The Cardinals fell to 2-4 with Sunday’s 19-9 loss to the Seahawks and their offensive shortcomings are a big reason why they have a losing record.

Sunday’s game featured no offensive touchdowns as the Cardinals failed to convert three fourth downs in field goal range during the game. There were also a pair of turnovers in the second half and a general inability to make plays on a day when the defense gave Arizona a chance to win.

After the game, quarterback Kyler Murray said his rookie year was the last time it “has felt this hard” to generate offensive momentum and head coach Kliff Kingsbury called the struggles “new to me.”

“We will see how we can move things around personnel-wise and scheme-wise and see how we can get better,” Kingsbury said, via the team’s website. “It’s a six-game view and it hasn’t been good enough.”

The Cardinals will get wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension this week, but the issues seem bigger than anything one player can fix on their own. They’ll get a chance to prove that wrong against the Saints on Thursday night.