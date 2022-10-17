Kliff Kingsbury open to giving up play-calling duties if it “helps us win”

Getty Images

The Cardinals offense stinks. They rank 22nd in scoring and 16th in total offense. Kyler Murray‘s passer rating of 81.8 is 24th in the NFL and the lowest of his career, and he has six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Will DeAndre Hopkins‘ return from a suspension help? If so, how much?

If the Cardinals’ struggles continue, something will have to change. It won’t be the quarterback, who signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension in the offseason.

It might not be the head coach.

Kliff Kingsbury’s contract extension signed this offseason ties him to the team through the 2027 season.

But the Cardinals could force Kingsbury to give up play-calling duties, and they could do that before the end of the season. Or he could voluntarily give it to someone else on staff.

Kingsbury was asked Monday about the possibility of someone else calling the plays. Unlike during the 2020 season when Kingsbury said he couldn’t see any scenario where he would give it up, he didn’t rule it out.

“I am open to anything that helps us score more points and helps us win,” Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “We will see where it all goes, but yeah, whatever it takes to win, I’m all for it.”

Later, during his radio appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7, Kingsbury reiterated he would “definitely” consider such a move.

“Whatever it takes to win, whatever it takes to score points,” Kingsbury said. “Anything goes in this league. We will examine all avenues.”

With the Cardinals playing on Thursday Night Football, Kingsbury acknowledged it isn’t likely this week. But the Cardinals will have a mini-bye after their game against the Saints.

Assistant coach Spencer Whipple served as the play-caller last season in Cleveland when Kingsbury was home with COVID-19.