Kyler Murray says his rookie season is the last time it was this tough

The Cardinals rank 16th in total offense, and Kyler Murray‘s passer rating of 81.8 is 24th in the NFL and the lowest of his career. He has six touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Cardinals are last in the NFC West at 2-4, though only a game back of the other three teams in the division.

“Probably rookie year, that’s probably the last time shit has felt this hard,” Murray said, via Darren Urban of the team website.

The only touchdown Arizona scored Sunday against the Seahawks came on special teams.

The Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back from his suspension, but they lost Marquise Hollywood Brown, whose foot injury could cost him the rest of the season. That prompted the team to trade for Robbie Anderson Monday.

“It’s tough out there right now,” Murray said. “And a lot of it is self-inflicted. We’ve got to be better.”