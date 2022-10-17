Kyler Murray says his rookie season is the last time it was this tough

Posted by Charean Williams on October 17, 2022, 3:35 PM EDT
Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

The Cardinals rank 16th in total offense, and Kyler Murray‘s passer rating of 81.8 is 24th in the NFL and the lowest of his career. He has six touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Cardinals are last in the NFC West at 2-4, though only a game back of the other three teams in the division.

“Probably rookie year, that’s probably the last time shit has felt this hard,” Murray said, via Darren Urban of the team website.

The only touchdown Arizona scored Sunday against the Seahawks came on special teams.

The Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back from his suspension, but they lost Marquise Hollywood Brown, whose foot injury could cost him the rest of the season. That prompted the team to trade for Robbie Anderson Monday.

“It’s tough out there right now,” Murray said. “And a lot of it is self-inflicted. We’ve got to be better.”

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Kyler Murray says his rookie season is the last time it was this tough

  2. Well…Kyler if your coaches didn’t have to treat you like a petulant child – Yeah I could see your point!

  4. Why did anyone think he needed to be paid while guys like Allen and Jackson are still waiting for their big contracts…. Murray’s not a top 15 QB yet he’s paid as if he’s too 2.

  7. Yea thats because a roided up DeAndre Hopkins carried you every other year.

    But now that he’s old, oft-injured, and presumably off the juice, you won’t have that same luck.

  8. Body Language says a thousand words to your teammates. Kyler Murray is not a leader nor ever going to win anything if he doesn’t change how he portrays himself to his team. He’s like a Diva WR; up and down like a yoyo.

  9. And it’s going to get a whole lot harder once Murray loses a half a step. Then he’ll wish he STUDIED how to be a pocket passer. Ask Cam and RH3 what happens then.

  10. From the outside, this seems like a hard franchise to root for. Just not a lot of positives.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.