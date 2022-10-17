Late in last night’s game, Nick Sirianni had a profane message for the Dallas sideline

Getty Images

Late in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s win over the Cowboys, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni had a message for the Dallas sideline.

“That’s game,” he yelled. “Fuck you!”

After the game, Sirianni was asked whether he was upset that the Cowboys had called a late time out when the game was in hand for Philly. He was upset, but not about that.

“I was just mad about — I’m always going to stick up for our guys,” Sirianni told reporters. “I get animated. He should have called timeout right there, right, to keep the game going.

“I was mad about the extracurricular activity. Hey, I’m always going to stick up for our guys. You saw me, you may have seen me in the Jets game this preseason and they hit Jalen [Hurts] late out of bounds and I reacted very similar. I’m sure we weren’t angels in that confrontation there. I’m sure we had something to do with that a little bit as well.

“And there was a little scuffle right there, and I’m just going to stick up for our guys. That’s just who I am. I love these guys. This is my family. I have a great family at home, great parents, great wife, great kids, great brothers, but this is my other family. Just like when my brother’s team was 0-2 to start off and somebody was making fun of my brother when I was in 6th grade when he was a senior and I stuck up for him in that scenario, I’m going to stick up for my guys in this scenario.

“I know they know I got their back. I know they got my back, and that’s what a team is. I love being part of a team. It’s so special. I’m 41 years old and still part of a team. That’s unbelievable and that’s a great feeling.”

Indeed it was. It may not have been a great feeling for the folks who can read lips to get that seven-letter message from Sirianni, but that’s probably something they were hearing all night long from the fans in the stands behind them.