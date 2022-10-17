Levi Onwuzurike out for year after having back surgery

Getty Images

Lions defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike opened the year on injured reserve because of a back injury and he won’t be coming off of it before the season is over.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Monday that Onwuzurike had surgery during the team’s bye week and he will miss the rest of the season while his back recovers.

Onwuzurike was a second-round pick last year and he appeared in 16 games as a rookie. He recorded 35 tackles and a sack in those appearances.

Alim McNeill, Michael Brockers, Isaiah Buggs, John Cominsky, Benito Jones, and Demetrius Taylor remain on hand at defensive tackle in Detroit.