Lovie Smith on Jack Easterby firing: That’s a question for ownership

Getty Images

The Texans made a big move on Monday by firing vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, but head coach Lovie Smith wasn’t interested in saying much about the move.

Smith was asked about Easterby’s firing at a Monday press conference and said the two men had a great relationship and that he spoke to Easterby a lot before joining the Texans as their defensive coordinator last year. Beyond that, though, Smith referred questions about Easterby’s departure to people higher up on the corporate ladder.

“That’s a question for ownership,” Smith said, via Coty M. Davis of SI.com. “You never talk about things until they are official. There will be information coming later on. After things become official, then we can talk.”

It remains to be seen if Easterby’s departure will be followed by the arrival of a new person in the same role. If such a hiring takes place, it could impact the future of Smith and General Manager Nick Caserio.