Monday Night Football: Broncos score field goal off Justin Herbert interception, lead 16-13

Things have gotten a little interesting in the fourth quarter of Monday’s matchup between the Broncos and Chargers.

But they could have been more interesting if Denver’s offense could have taken advantage of a golden opportunity.

After Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert tossed an interception on a deflected pass intended for tight end Gerald Everett, the Broncos had the ball at Los Angeles’ 30-yard line.

But on third-and-6, Wilson rolled to his right when he couldn’t find anyone open in the pocket. And instead of attempting to run for a first down or tossing the ball out of bounds to abort the play, he took a sack for a 4-yard loss. Linebacker Drue Tranquill made the play.

Brandon McManus hit a 48-yard field goal to put the Broncos back in the lead at 16-13.

There was some question as to whether or not Denver would complete the takeaway, as after linebacker Baron Browning picked it off, he fumbled. But the Broncos recovered it to keep the extra possession.

The Chargers have a chance to respond now in the fourth quarter.