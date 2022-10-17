Monday Night Football: Broncos take 10-0 lead on Russell Wilson 39-yard touchdown pass

Getty Images

Stop the presses — Denver’s offense has reached the end zone.

It didn’t come from a red-zone snap. But the Broncos have scored on each of their first two offensive possessions, the second of which was a long touchdown to rookie tight end Greg Dulcich.

Armed with a 3-0 lead after Brandon McManus hit a 51-yard field goal to open the scoring, Wilson got a chunk play to receiver Jerry Jeudy on third-and-13. While it initially looked like the Chargers defense was going to sack Wilson in the pocket, he evaded the rush to his right and Jeudy came back toward the QB. Wilson hit him for a 37-yard gain on the right side, putting Denver in L.A. territory.

On the next play, Wilson found a wide open Dulcich for a 39-yard score — again down the right side.

Dulcich, a third-round pick in this year’s draft, is making his pro debut. He has two catches for 44 yards with a touchdown so far in the game.

At the end of the first quarter, Wilson has started 10-of-10 for 116 yards with a touchdown.