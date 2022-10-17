Monday Night Football: Joshua Kelley questionable with knee injury

USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers have an injury concern with one of their offensive players and may have another with a special teams player.

Los Angeles announced running back Joshua Kelley has a knee injury and is questionable to return.

Kelley has been riding the stationary bike on the sideline for much of the first half and but with just under seven minutes to go in the second quarter is testing the knee out along the Chargers’ sideline. Earlier in the contest he was examined in the blue medical tent.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins was also examined in the blue medical tent but has come out of it to practice kicks on the sideline. He’s missed some time due to a quad injury. While Hopkins kicked the extra point after the Chargers’ first touchdown in the second quarter, punter JK Scott handled the kickoff right after.

The Broncos lead the Chargers 10-7 with just over four minutes left in the second quarter.