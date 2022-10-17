Nick Bellore takes blame for Seahawks’ punting miscue

For the second consecutive week, the Seahawks gave up a touchdown because of an error on their punting team.

On Sunday, Seattle punter Michael Dickson was standing in his own end zone when Ezekiel Turner rushed him up the middle. Dickson pulled the ball, was hit and fumbled. Chris Banjo recovered for a Cardinals touchdown, their only touchdown of the game.

Coach Pete Carroll said after the game that the Seahawks missed a blocking assignment, which seems obvious.

“We missed a pickup miserably, from what I understand,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. “We missed something.”

Special teams captain Nick Bellore took the blame for the blown assignment.

“It was a look we had seen before, and the call is based on what I do,” Bellore said in comments to John Boyle of the team website. “I set the protection, and that is why ultimately, they were able to block it. It was one of those things where I figured we’d be OK if we blocked it that way, and their rush was schemed for it. Ultimately, if I get us into the call we’re supposed to be in, it should be blocked up fine. I saw it a way I shouldn’t have, and it worked against us. I don’t want anyone else taking the heat for that.”

In Week 5, Dickson didn’t get off a punt on a rugby-style kick and the Saints tackled him short of the line to gain. It gave the Saints possession at the Seattle 13, and they scored two plays later.

