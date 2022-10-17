Raiders put Nate Hobbs on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Raiders will not have cornerback Nate Hobbs in the lineup when they return from their bye this week.

The team announced that Hobbs has been placed on injured reserve Monday. Hobbs broke bones in his hand during the team’s Week Five loss to the Chiefs.

Hobbs has started all five games for the Raiders this season. He has 36 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble after posting 74 tackles, a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble as a rookie last season.

Cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin, Amik Robertson, and Sam Webb remain on the 53-man roster.

The Raiders also announced that they have signed CB Tevaughn Campbell to the practice squad and released CB Bryce Cosby.