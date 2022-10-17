Report: Cardinals believe Justin Pugh suffered season-ending knee injury

Posted by Josh Alper on October 17, 2022, 2:32 PM EDT
The Cardinals may have lost two members of their offense for the rest of the season during Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.

Left guard Justin Pugh left the game with a knee injury and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team believes he will miss the rest of the season as a result. The news comes after a report that wide receiver Hollywood Brown is set to miss the rest of the year with a foot injury.

Pugh, who entered the league as a Giants first-round pick in 2013, said in June that he considered retiring before returning to the Cardinals for the 2021 season. Sunday’s injury could push him closer to making that decision ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Max Garcia replaced Pugh during the loss to Seattle and will likely be the left guard for the Cardinals moving forward.

  1. Sorry to hear this news. Both are quality players. Hopefully, Pugh is okay with retirement & Brown comes back next season as good as ever.

