Report: Carson Wentz to miss 4-6 weeks with finger injury

Getty Images

It looks like it is Taylor Heinicke time in Washington.

NFL Media reports that Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss four-to-six weeks after fracturing his finger in last Thursday’s win over the Bears. Given the timeline, an injured reserve stint is on the table for Wentz.

Wentz joined the Commanders in a trade with the Colts this offseason and he’s completed 144-for-232 passes for 1,489 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions so far this season. He’s also been sacked 23 times during a 2-4 start to the year.

Any missed time for Wentz could impact the compensation that the Colts receive from the Commanders. They will receive a 2023 second-round pick if Wentz plays 70 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. If he falls short of that total, the Colts will receive a third-round pick instead.

Heinicke started 15 games for Washington last season. He’ll be backed up by rookie Sam Howell.