Report: Hollywood Brown injury won’t end his season

Getty Images

A report on Monday said the Cardinals feared wide receiver Hollywood Brown’s season was over as a result of the foot injury he suffered on Sunday, but tests on Monday reportedly show that he avoided that fate.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that an MRI showed Brown suffered a small fracture in his foot that does not require surgery. He will go for a second opinion to confirm that diagnosis, but the current thinking is that he should miss around six weeks before being well enough to return.

Brown has 43 catches for 485 yards and three touchdowns this season

The Cardinals traded for Robbie Anderson on Monday and they also activated DeAndre Hopkins from the suspended list, so the receiving corps will look quite different once Brown gets back on the field.