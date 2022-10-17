Report: Joe Noteboom out for season with torn Achilles

USA TODAY Sports

The Rams’ offensive line cannot catch a break.

A unit that has been decimated by injuries now has another season-ender. Per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN, left tackle Joe Noteboom did in fact tear his Achilles during Sunday’s victory over the Panthers and will be out for the rest of 2022.

Head coach Sean McVay said postgame that the team feared that injury was the case but more tests were needed to confirm the diagnosis.

A 2018 third-round pick, Noteboom was in his first season as a full-time starter following Andrew Whitworth’s retirement. Noteboom signed a three-year, $40 million deal to stick with Los Angeles in March as his rookie deal expired at the end of the 2021 season.

Noteboom has appeared in 53 career games with 23 starts.

The Rams moved Alaric Jackson over to play left tackle on Sunday after he began the game at right guard. Veteran Oday Aboushi then came in to play right guard.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein is now the only regular starter currently available on Los Angeles’ offensive line, though center Brian Allen is expected to return from injury sooner than later.

The Rams have a Week Seven bye before hosting the 49ers in Week Eight.