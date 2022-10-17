Report: Marquise Brown suffered potentially season-ending foot injury on Sunday

Getty Images

There’s now a little more context to the trade the Cardinals executed on Monday to bring in receiver Robbie Anderson from the Panthers.

Arizona receiver Marquise Brown suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury during Sunday’s loss to Seattle, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. But Brown is undergoing more tests to fully determine the extent of the injury.

Brown told reporters after the game, “The X-rays are good, so that’s the positive,” and would find out more on Monday. But apparently, the news he and the team received on Monday could see him out for the rest of the year.

Brown was in a walking boot after Sunday’s loss.

Acquired via trade from the Ravens in April, Brown was easily the Cardinals’ most effective offensive weapon. Through six games, he has 43 catches for 485 yards with three touchdowns.

Arizona will get DeAndre Hopkins back this week as he returns from his six-game suspension. But the Cardinals don’t have much time to get everyone ready, as the club faces the Saints on Thursday night.