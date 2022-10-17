Report: Saints unlikely to have Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore, Jarvis Landry this week

Getty Images

The 2-4 Saints have several injury issues entering this week’s Thursday matchup with the Cardinals. They’re likely to still be without several key players for Week Seven.

Per Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune, New Orleans does not expect to have cornerback Marshon Lattimore, receiver Michael Thomas, or receiver Jarvis Landry for Thursday. But there is optimism rookie receiver Chris Olave will return.

Lattimore had an abdominal injury, Thomas has been dealing with a foot injury, and Landry has an ankle injury. All three players did not practice at all in Week Six.

Olave is recovering from a concussion. He was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice and a full participant on Friday. But he was inactive for the Saints on Sunday.

The Saints will issue their first injury report of the week later on Monday.