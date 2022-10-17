Report: Titans, Nashville mayor reach deal for new domed stadium

Getty Images

Sooner or later, a Super Bowl may be played in Nashville.

That’s because according to a report from Nate Rau of Axios.com, the Titans have reached a deal with Nashville mayor John Cooper to build a new domed stadium.

For months, the Titans have been pushing to build a new stadium instead of refurbishing the team’s current home, Nissan Stadium. Rau notes that a formal announcement about the new building could come as soon as Monday.

The new building would be just east of Nissan Stadium and would be the centerpiece of a larger development plan. Being a dome, it would put Nashville in consideration to host events like the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff National Championship Game, and the Final Four.

The stadium is set to cost up to $2.2 billion, with the Titans contributing around $800 million in private funds. As for the public funding, $500 million in bonds would come from the state, plus a 1 percent tax on all hotel room rentals in Davidson County, and sales taxes from revenue in the new building and the surrounding 130-acre facility as a whole.

The proposal will go to Nashville’s Metro Council, which will have to approve it.

Nissan Stadium opened in 1999, finalizing the relocation of the former Houston Oilers to Tennessee as they became the Titans.