Report: Titans, Nashville mayor reach deal for new domed stadium

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 17, 2022, 9:49 AM EDT
Sooner or later, a Super Bowl may be played in Nashville.

That’s because according to a report from Nate Rau of Axios.com, the Titans have reached a deal with Nashville mayor John Cooper to build a new domed stadium.

For months, the Titans have been pushing to build a new stadium instead of refurbishing the team’s current home, Nissan Stadium. Rau notes that a formal announcement about the new building could come as soon as Monday.

The new building would be just east of Nissan Stadium and would be the centerpiece of a larger development plan. Being a dome, it would put Nashville in consideration to host events like the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff National Championship Game, and the Final Four.

The stadium is set to cost up to $2.2 billion, with the Titans contributing around $800 million in private funds. As for the public funding, $500 million in bonds would come from the state, plus a 1 percent tax on all hotel room rentals in Davidson County, and sales taxes from revenue in the new building and the surrounding 130-acre facility as a whole.

The proposal will go to Nashville’s Metro Council, which will have to approve it.

Nissan Stadium opened in 1999, finalizing the relocation of the former Houston Oilers to Tennessee as they became the Titans.

5 responses to “Report: Titans, Nashville mayor reach deal for new domed stadium

  1. A new stadium is nice to have. But what’s the need? Can any fans who attend events weigh in?

  3. Before people start losing their minds about using taxpayer money to build a stadium think about how Nashville has accomplished becoming one of the best destination cities in America. Nashville built a stadium for the Titans. Nashville built an arena for the Predators.

    Nashville successfully leveraged professional sports as part of its overall entertainment attractions, and public funds allowed that to happen. In so doing Nashville has become a top destination city.

  5. A Dome & Public Funding make a lot of sense for Nashville. I have been to Nissan Stadium in the last few years. The Stadium seems to be in pretty good shape. If it was a Titans only situation I would say there is no need. Nashville is booming and becoming a Major American City. When I was there my Uber drive told me that the “Crane was the State Bird ” because when we looled at the skyline there were 21 Cranes erecting large buildings. A Dome could indeed hold concerts in Music City, NCAA Final Fours, College Football Championship Preliminary and Finals as well as conventions. This would be a great investment for Nashville.

