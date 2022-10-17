Sean McVay: We’ve explored helping Cam Akers find a fresh start with a new team

Getty Images

If the Rams can find a trade partner for running back Cam Akers, then they’ll move him.

That was essentially the message from head coach Sean McVay when he spoke to reporters on Monday.

“There is a possibility that we could try to help him look for a fresh new start with another team,” McVay said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group. “That’s something that we’ve explored. If that doesn’t come to fruition then we’ll figure out a solution how to best move forward with him here and those will be things that we’ll work toward over the next couple days.”

As reported by PFT on Sunday, Los Angeles asked Akers not to come to the facility on Thursday and Friday last week. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported there are “philosophical and football-related differences” that exist between McVay and Akers that have created a rift.

McVay left the door open for Akers to possibly play for the Rams again. But at this point, that seems unlikely.

“That’s definitely something that I would never say is off the table,” McVay said. “I’d like to think I’m a very open minded person, but I think when you look at certain situations and scenarios with the way things have unfolded, as of right now, I think that’s the best option for all parties I think would be to explore if there’s a good situation for him with another team.

“If that doesn’t come to fruition … figuring out the best way to be able to utilize him and him being the best player he’s capable of. … I would never speak in absolutes like that.”

The Rams selected Akers in the second round of the 2020 draft. He rushed for 625 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie, also recording 131 yards in a playoff victory over Seattle. He tore his Achilles just before the start of training camp in 2021, but was able to return for one regular-season game and Los Angeles’ postseason run.

He appeared in the Rams’ first five games of the season, starting Weeks Four and Five. He has 151 yards on 51 carries with a rushing touchdown plus two catches for 18 yards in 2022.