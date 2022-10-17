Steelers pulled off season’s biggest upset, beat Bucs as 9.5-point underdogs

Getty Images

Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh was the biggest upset of this NFL season.

The Steelers were 9.5-point underdogs against the Buccaneers, but Pittsburgh pulled off a 20-18 upset, the first time this season that big an underdog won a game outright.

The Steelers’ win over the Bucs was the 10th game this season with a point spread of more than eight points, and the first time the underdog won outright. Against the spread, the underdogs are 5-5 in those games.

It was the second consecutive week that the Steelers were heavy underdogs, but this week went a lot better for them than last week, when they were 14-point underdogs to the Bills and lost 38-3.

It was also the second consecutive week that the Bucs failed to cover as heavy favorites: Last week they were 10-point favorites over the Falcons and won 21-15.