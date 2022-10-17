Stephen Jones: Remains to be seen if Dak Prescott returns in Week 7

Getty Images

Dak Prescott plans to be the Cowboys quarterback against the Lions in Week Seven, but the Cowboys aren’t ready to make the same proclamation.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that there’s been no decision about Prescott’s status for next Sunday at this point.

“Well, that still remains to be seen,” Jones said. “Obviously seeing where Dak is feeling really good about himself, that’s the most important thing of all is that he feels like he can throw the ball the way he needs to throw it to be successful. Certainly we’ll see what the week brings and see if he’ll be able to be consistent this week with how he feels with that thumb and we’ll go from there. But, again, I can’t say enough about Cooper Rush.”

Sunday night’s loss to the Eagles was the first for the Cowboys since Prescott injured his right thumb in Week One. Rush went 18-of-38 for 181 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions during the game.