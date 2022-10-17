Talanoa Hufanga in concussion protocol, 49ers “really hoping” Nick Bosa and Trent Williams return

Posted by Josh Alper on October 17, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT
San Francisco 49ers v Atlanta Falcons
The 49ers hope to get some injured players back on the field this week, but they may not have safety Talanoa Hufanga against the Chiefs in Week Seven,

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that Hufanga is in the concussion protocol. Hufanga was evaluated for a head injury during Sunday’s loss to the Falcons and cleared to return, but Shanahan said he reported concussion symptoms on Monday and tests showed he suffered one.

Shanahan said that right tackle Mike McGlinchey (calf) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (groin) are day-to-day and that the team is hoping to have defensive end Nick Bosa (groin) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) back for the Kansas City game.

“A lot better than last week,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I’m really hoping for it. I think there’s a decent chance.”

Shanahan was less hopeful about getting defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) or safety Jimmie Ward (hand) back in the lineup this week.

3 responses to “Talanoa Hufanga in concussion protocol, 49ers “really hoping” Nick Bosa and Trent Williams return

  1. If they do not play you can chalk up this week to a loss a well. I see them 4-4 after 8 weeks. Lose to the Chiefs and then beat the also injured Rams.

  2. Bosa and Williams. These clowns collect injuries like your Momma collected S&H green stamps.

