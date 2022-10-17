Texans dismiss Jack Easterby

Getty Images

Jack Easterby, the Texans front office executive who had the ear of CEO Cal McNair, is on the way out.

Easterby and the Texans are going their separate ways, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

His official title was executive vice president of football operations, but Easterby was widely regarded as the person who was the most important voice in shaping the Texans’ decision-making, including the hiring of General Manager Nick Caserio and head coach Lovie Smith.

With Easterby gone, it’s unclear how safe the jobs of Caserio and Smith are, and what the future of the franchise holds. The Texans don’t have much in the way of talent, but they are in great salary cap shape in 2023 and have extra first- and third-round picks in 2023 and extra first- and fourth-round picks in 2024, thanks to the Deshaun Watson trade. That could make Houston an attractive place for a front office executive who wants to run the show as the team attempts to rebuild.