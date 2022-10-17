Titans to sign Josh Thompson off Jaguars practice squad

Getty Images

The Titans are poaching a player from the practice squad of one of their AFC South rivals.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is signing defensive back Josh Thompson off of the Jaguars practice squad.

Thompson signed with the Jaguars after going undrafted out of Texas earlier this year. He made the initial cut to 53 players, but was waived a day later when the Jaguars claimed a handful of players off of waivers.

Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker top the Titans depth chart at safety, but Hooker missed the team’s last two games with a concussion. The Titans had a bye in Week Six, so Wednesday will bring the next update on Hooker’s status.