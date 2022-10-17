Todd Bowles: Tom Brady isn’t getting special treatment

USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady got special treatment over the weekend. On Monday, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Brady does not receive special treatment.

“He works as hard as anybody,” Bowles told reporters regarding Brady. “Special treatment — there have been a few guys that have missed some meetings and some practices for some special things. It just doesn’t get publicized because they’re not him. It kind of comes with the territory. We don’t worry about it too much.”

Bowles isn’t specifically worried about Brady’s play; Bowles is worried about everyone’s play.

“I think we can all get better, as a team, as players and as coaches,” Bowles said. “I think everybody’s been equally the same, which is not good enough.”

Bowles added the Brady is healthy “as far as I know,” and that no physical issues are affecting Brady’s throwing. Bowles also added that Brady is as locked-in as he’s been in the past.

But we know that’s not true. Beyond the 11-day absence during training camp, Brady checked out on Friday night and Saturday, missing a walk-through and meetings in Tampa before the team flew to Pittsburgh. That’s where the Bucs fell victim to the biggest upset of the season to date, based on the pre-kickoff betting line of 9.5 points.

After the game, Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward told PFT by phone that Brady’s decision to curtail his involvement in the team’s preparation wasn’t viewed as a perceived slap at the underdogs.

Still, something is clearly off. And it’s equally clear that Todd Bowles can’t be as blunt about it as maybe he’d like to be. Frankly, it would be interesting to hear what Bruce Arians would be saying about Brady and his performance right now, if Arians were still the head coach.

Arians never tiptoed around Brady. Maybe, with a 3-3 record and 11 regular-season games to go, Brady and the Bucs would benefit from some of Arians’ blunt, candid comments.