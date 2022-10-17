Tyreek Hill is on pace to break Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving yardage record

Getty Images

The Dolphins are on a three-game losing streak, but wide receiver Tyreek Hill is not slowing down.

Hill caught 12 passes for 177 yards on Sunday, giving him a league-leading 701 receiving yards through six games this season.

That puts Hill on pace to finish this season with 1,986 receiving yards. The NFL record is 1,964 receiving yards by Calvin Johnson in 2012. (Hill benefits from having a 17-game season; Johnson set the record in a 16-game season.)

As good as Hill was with the Chiefs, he’s doing even more than ever in his first season with the Dolphins: Hill averages 8.3 catches and 116.8 yards per game, both career highs by a large margin.

Hill is doing all that despite the Dolphins having to start three different quarterbacks this season. It appears that Hill is capable of putting up big numbers no matter who is throwing him the ball.