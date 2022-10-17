What’s next for Jack Easterby?

Getty Images

Monday’s surprising news that the Texans have parted ways with Jack Easterby was not surprising to some in league circles. Some sensed that it was coming.

They didn’t sense that the bell would be tolling for Easterby because he was hopelessly unqualified for the job he somehow landed in Houston or because of irregularities in his online biography possibly aimed at boosting his flimsy credentials. That was old news. Water well under the bridge. Glitches with which owner Cal McNair seemed to be fully comfortable, especially after Easterby’s literal Hail Mary kept him from being trumped by a G.M. other than Nick Caserio. The notion that Easterby was on his way out in Houston came from the perception that he was tapping into old relationships as he commenced his search for a new job.

Over the past couple of weeks, Easterby had been touching base with people he knew from previous stops, for no apparent reason. Today, the reason became apparent.

Whether he finds another job with another team remains to be seen. He already has hopscotched from Kansas City to New England to Houston, and there are 29 other fish in the NFL sea.

One team that already has been mentioned by a source with knowledge of Easterby’s career arc is Carolina. It would seem, however, that owner David Tepper is sufficiently no-nonsense to see Easterby as a non-starter.

Regardless, he’ll be looking for something else. Whatever it may be, he hopefully won’t finagle the kind of influence and power he had in Houston. He simply didn’t deserve it, which meant that someone else who did deserve it didn’t get the chance to do something with that position. If he’s considered for another position that his qualifications don’t merit, hopefully that job will instead go to someone who truly merits that title and responsibility.