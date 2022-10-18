Aaron Patrick tore his ACL Monday night

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a season-ending knee injury during Monday night’s loss to the Chargers.

Patrick was chasing Chargers punt returner DeAndre Carter near the sideline on an overtime punt. Carter went out of bounds and Patrick’s momentum carried him into a collision with a staff member on the sideline. Patrick tried to slow himself before making contact and his left leg came down awkwardly on a black mat.

Medical personnel attended to Patrick on the field and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he has been diagnosed with a torn ACL.

Patrick has been a special teams regular for Denver the last two seasons. He was credited with three tackles in five appearances this season and he had eight tackles in 15 games last year.