Bears sign Isaiah Coulter off practice squad, waive Ihmir Smith-Marsette

The Bears shuffled their wide receiver corps on Tuesday.

They announced that they have signed Isaiah Coulter to the active roster from the practice squad. They waived Ihmir Smith-Marsette in a corresponding move.

Coulter played in three games for the Bears last season, but only saw the field for 15 offensive snaps. He was targeted with one pass and did not catch it. Coulter also played in one game for the Texans in 2020.

Smith-Marsette joined the Bears as waiver claim from the Vikings in early September. He caught one pass for 15 yards in his six appearances with the team, but had it ripped out of his hands by former Minnesota teammate Cam Dantzler to end a Bears comeback bid in a 29-22 Week Four loss.