Bengals hopeful Logan Wilson is week-to-week with a shoulder injury

USA Today Sports

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson missed time with a shoulder injury last season and he wound up having surgery on it during the offseason, so any issues in that area are going to be a concern for the team.

Wilson currently has one. He left Sunday’s win over the Saints after hurting his shoulder and head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday that the team is hoping for good news from further medical evaluations.

“Right now, we’re hopeful it’s week-to-week but we’re gonna get some more information here today and tomorrow and so I’ll probably have a better update for you on Wednesday,” Taylor said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The Bengals also had defensive tackle Josh Tupou go down with a calf injury that Taylor thinks will keep him out for a couple of weeks. Tupou was playing a larger role with D.J. Reader on injured reserve, so his absence would leave the Bengals thin on the interior.