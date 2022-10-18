Broncos settling for punts and field goals more than any other team

From Nathaniel Hackett’s first game as the Broncos’ head coach, when their last chance at a comeback win ended with a missed 64-yard field goal attempt, he has faced scrutiny about kicking when he should go for it. That scrutiny isn’t going away.

In fact, the Broncos have ended more drives with kicks than any other team: They have attempted 17 field goals (most in the NFL) and punted 33 times (second-most in the NFL) and their combined total of 50 kicks is by far the most of any team in the league this season.

During Monday night’s loss to the Chargers, Hackett punted on one fourth-and-2 when the analytics said to go for it, and later punted on a fourth down from the Chargers’ 39-yard line when analytics said that was the worst possible choice: Either going for it or attempting a field goal would have given the Broncos a better chance of winning than punting.

Coaches don’t have to follow the analytics models on every single decision, but when the signature move of your offseason was acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson, and you’re showing more confidence in your punter and kicker than your franchise quarterback, that’s an alarming situation.

After criticism early in the season about his in-game decision-making, Hackett added an assistant coach to his staff for the express purpose of helping him with those decisions. But nothing much has changed: Hackett, an offensive coach who was hired to build a great offense, is taking his offense off the field on fourth downs more than any other coach.

  5. This team is so painful to watch. How has this team been on national TV FOUR times already this season? @ Seattle, SF, IND, @ LAC. Never seen a team lack so much discipline with the stupid penalties and lack of urgency and overall execution. Hopefully the schedule makers flex out their remaining national TV games. Any chance the week 14 Sunday Night Game against KC is flexed out of primetime in favor of NY Jets-Buffalo or Philadelphia-NY Giants??? Sure beats another Denver primetime appearance regardless of the appeal of the KC Chiefs.

  6. Reminds me of the Wade Philips tweet from the other week after the Broncos game.

    “They should just punt on first down”.

  7. Im pretty sure this coach doesnt have a guaranteed contract. The sooner they fire him the sooner they can start winning games. I mean the offense and the whole team is beyond bad right now. Thats on the coach not Russ.

  8. And if Hackett was going for it more he would be getting crushed for that. The poor guy can’t win.

  9. vahawker says:
    October 18, 2022 at 12:14 pm
    Hackett should get the hatchet during the bye week. The job is too big for him

    Don’t worry, he is going to be fired sooner later. He will be the fall guy because they can’t fire the real problem- Wilson.

    With that contract, they are stuck with Russ till what, 2026 when the dead money hit is low enough and a rising salary cap makes it possible to still field a team if you cut him.

  10. I knew Hackett was lost, and the early success last night was a fluke, when he said the biggest difference for Russ is he’s “out there having fun” at the halftime interview. Dude is a goof, and not the type of coach this team needs.

  11. The 66 yard FG attempt opened the door for every wanna be NFL coach to criticize Hackett. The worst decision Hackett made was publicizing that he hired the assistant to help with strategy decisions. All that did was embolden the know nothing armchair coaches further.

    Hackett is the guy who allows the trolls to act like they really are smart. The funny thing is that he is a professional football coach and they are not. Hackett has forgotten more about football than his critics ever knew.

  13. The whole world is looking at Russ and the Broncos failing to succeed after paying him about like what 240+ million dollars wow

  14. The Real Raider says:
    October 18, 2022 at 12:42 pm
    Im pretty sure this coach doesnt have a guaranteed contract. The sooner they fire him the sooner they can start winning games. I mean the offense and the whole team is beyond bad right now. Thats on the coach not Russ.
    ———
    Wrong, the defense is top notch in every category. The offense and HC are crap. You can’t pin a single loss on the defense.

  17. What a job, “analytics specialist.” I could do it, I have a 100% success rate: when they’re wrong, I was right and when they’re right I was right too. EVERY TIME.

  18. Seattle pulled the biggest fleece in the NFL history with Russell Wilson trade. Elway and Paton got worked by Schneider and Pete Caroll.

  19. They showed a glimmer of hope in the first half of last night’s game. In the second half, they doused it. There are certain teams that don’t belong in prime time. The Broncos are one of them. Other than a good defense, this is one bad team right now.

  21. IMO if they dump Hackett things will turn around. He an absolute woeful game manager and doesn’t get that he has Russell Wilson not Erin Rogers.

  23. Neither the head coach nor the GM were hired by the current owners. I can’t imagine they spent 4.5 billion for this product.

