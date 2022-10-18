Cardinals add Rodrigo Blankenship to practice squad

Getty Images

Cardinals kicker Matt Prater is still dealing with a hip injury so the team has brought in another player who can fill in if needed.

Arizona announced the club has signed Rodrigo Blankenship to the practice squad.

Blankenship started his career with the Colts, but was cut in September after missing a 42-yard field goal and sending two kickoffs out of bounds in Indianapolis’ Week One tie with Houston. Blankenship has made 83.3 percent of his career field goals and 95 percent of his extra points in 22 games. But he’s made just one field goal of at least 50 yards on four attempts.

The Cardinals had Matt Ammendola kicking for them for the last two games, but he was released from the practice squad on Monday. He missed an extra point in Sunday’s loss to Seattle and missed a potential game-tying field goal late in the week Five loss to Philadelphia.

The team has also opened the practice window for guard Cody Ford, who has been on injured reserve with an ankle injury. The team now has 21 days to activate him off IR. he is a potential replacement for left guard Justin Pugh, who suffered a torn ACL during the Week Six loss to the Seahawks.

Arizona doesn’t have much time to get Blankenship and Ford up to speed, as the club plays New Orleans on Thursday night.