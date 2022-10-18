Chase Young is expected to see Dr. James Andrews later this week

Getty Images

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said late last week that defensive end Chase Young has to go see Dr. James Andrews about his surgically repaired knee before he would be cleared to return to practice and that visit should take place in the coming days.

Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports that Young is expected to have an appointment with Andrews later this week. Young is on the physically unable to perform list because of his ACL rehab and, once cleared, he will have a three-week window to practice before the team will reach a deadline to activate him or shut him down for the year.

Rivera said he didn’t know if it was “doable” for Young to practice this week and the timing of the appointment will likely determine if the Commanders start the clock on his return this week or not.

The Commanders host the Packers this weekend, travel to Indianapolis in Week Eight and then return home to play the Vikings. There should be a better idea of Young’s chances of playing in any of those games before the week is out.