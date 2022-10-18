Chiefs create cap space by restructuring Travis Kelce’s contract

October 18, 2022
The Chiefs will have a bit more cap space to work with over the rest of the 2022 season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured tight end Travis Kelce‘s deal. Kelce converted base salary into a signing bonus in a move that has freed up $3.455 million in cap space for the AFC West club.

That money could be used for a trade deadline acquisition or free agent who the team believes can help their push for the postseason. The NFLPA had the team with under $500,000 in cap space in its most recent salary cap report.

Kelce is signed through the 2025 season and has a base salary of $11.25 million for the 2023 campaign.

  4. CMAC going to KC? If anything to prevent him from going to Buffalo, hoo boy! That would be incredible!

  8. marcuswelby70 says:
    October 18, 2022 at 9:10 am
    Kelce not missing a game due to injury since 2013 does not seem possible.

    ————

    As they say, the best ability in the NFL is availability. It’s an incredible accomplishment, particularly as a big pass catching TE who is constantly taking knee and leg shots since he’s hard to tackle high.

    I previously thought Kelce was soft because he seemed to get roughed up in big games and disappear a bit. However, I have so much respect for Kelce now. Not just this streak of toughness, but he’s become a better and better player which seems impossible too. Great player and definitely going to the HOF.

  9. Ron Goh says:
    October 18, 2022 at 9:03 am
    Welcome to Kansas City Christian McCaffery.

    ———–

    While that would obviously help, I think Mahomes needs something that will not likely be available at the trade deadline. A deep threat that can catch.

    Not having Hill is impacting them more as the season goes on. Moore has the wheels but he’s not going to develop into a reliable option this year (if he does at all).

  10. He might be the most underpaid player in the league. First ballot HOFer getting paid like a WR2.

  12. If they don’t add a deep threat they won’t exactly strike fear into a defense’s heart. They are quite competent at the dink and dunk but the long balls are sorely missed.

  13. So now they have 3.66 mil in cap space. That’s still not a lot of money.

  15. They desperately need a reliable Number 2 option behind Kelce. They simply don’t have it.

  17. I’d say the real need would be CB or DE – not sure who’s available but Reed should start there.
    And IF they go for an Offense guy – McCaffrey isn’t durable enough to risk IMHO.

