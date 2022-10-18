Chiefs create cap space by restructuring Travis Kelce’s contract

Getty Images

The Chiefs will have a bit more cap space to work with over the rest of the 2022 season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured tight end Travis Kelce‘s deal. Kelce converted base salary into a signing bonus in a move that has freed up $3.455 million in cap space for the AFC West club.

That money could be used for a trade deadline acquisition or free agent who the team believes can help their push for the postseason. The NFLPA had the team with under $500,000 in cap space in its most recent salary cap report.

Kelce is signed through the 2025 season and has a base salary of $11.25 million for the 2023 campaign.