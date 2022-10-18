Chris Olave says he’s cleared to return Thursday

Getty Images

The Saints are set to get one of their wide receivers back in the lineup on Thursday night.

First-round pick Chris Olave suffered a concussion while catching a touchdown in Week Five and did not play last Sunday, but he offered a positive update on his condition Tuesday. Olave said he has been cleared under the concussion protocol and will be on the field against the Cardinals later this week.

“I’m ready to get back to it, help the quarterbacks out,” Olave said, via Jeff Nowak of WWL Radio.

The Saints have not said who will be at quarterback to start Thursday’s game. Jameis Winston has not played in the last three games, but returned to practice last week and was active against the Bengals as a backup. Winston was listed as a limited participant in practice Monday because of back and ankle injuries and Andy Dalton, who has started in Winston’s place, was in the same category due to a back injury.