Commanders call anonymous leaks from D.C. Attorney General “unconscionable”

Getty Images

The day before owners meet in New York to officially not discuss Commanders owner Daniel Snyder (but, unofficially, there’s “no doubt” they will), the Washington Post reported that D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is concluding an investigation, and that he plans to take further action in the case.

The Commanders have issued a statement in response to the report.

“The team’s lawyers have met with counsel at the Attorney General’s office on multiple occasions, and no one from that office has ever indicated that the office is planning to take any action against the team or Dan Snyder,” a Commanders spokesman told PFT. “The Commanders organization has cooperated fully with the investigation, including by voluntarily producing over a hundred thousand documents, because it has nothing to hide. The anonymous leaks are unconscionable, and D.C. Attorney General Racine should confirm that the leaks didn’t come from any member of his office or anyone affiliated with his office.”

Leaks or no leaks, it’s obvious that storm clouds continue to gather over Snyder. And they’re not going to leak. They’re eventually going to unleash a deluge. The only question is whether, when the downpour comes, he’ll have sufficiently effective galoshes.