Commanders call anonymous leaks from D.C. Attorney General “unconscionable”

Posted by Mike Florio on October 18, 2022, 11:08 AM EDT
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

The day before owners meet in New York to officially not discuss Commanders owner Daniel Snyder (but, unofficially, there’s “no doubt” they will), the Washington Post reported that D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is concluding an investigation, and that he plans to take further action in the case.

The Commanders have issued a statement in response to the report.

“The team’s lawyers have met with counsel at the Attorney General’s office on multiple occasions, and no one from that office has ever indicated that the office is planning to take any action against the team or Dan Snyder,” a Commanders spokesman told PFT. “The Commanders organization has cooperated fully with the investigation, including by voluntarily producing over a hundred thousand documents, because it has nothing to hide. The anonymous leaks are unconscionable, and D.C. Attorney General Racine should confirm that the leaks didn’t come from any member of his office or anyone affiliated with his office.”

Leaks or no leaks, it’s obvious that storm clouds continue to gather over Snyder. And they’re not going to leak. They’re eventually going to unleash a deluge. The only question is whether, when the downpour comes, he’ll have sufficiently effective galoshes.

12 responses to “Commanders call anonymous leaks from D.C. Attorney General “unconscionable”

  1. Snyder’s behavior is that of a terrified criminal.

    The panic has fully set in and he knows all the doors are now closing in around him. As to whether that actually leads to the NFL and other owners taking action, who knows.

  2. DC AG has no jurisdiction… the home field is in MD and their practice facility is in VA…

  3. We all know he is going to be forced to sell the team. Just get it over with as we are all tired of this guy.

  5. I bet they voluntarily produced over a hundred thousand documents. Snyder then gave the AG the finger and told him to try to find the one document the AG actually asked for.

  8. How does the DC Attorney General have any jurisdiction? Stadium is in MD and headquarters in VA.

  9. The guy who possibly leaked the Gruden emails is crying about leaks? Have a Bloody Mary on the promenade deck of SS Snyder and settle down Danny

  10. So let me make sure I understand, leaks from the NFL are ok but leaks from an office other than the NFL are unconscionable right?

