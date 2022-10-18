Daniel Snyder fires back at Jim Irsay

House Hearing Examines NFL's Handling Of Washington Commanders' Workplace Misconduct
Well, this is getting good.

Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded.

“It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media,” a Commanders spokesperson said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “It is unfortunate that Mr. Irsay decided to go public with his statement today, while an investigation is in process, and the team has had no opportunity to formally respond to allegations. The Commanders have made remarkable progress over the past two years. We are confident that, when he has an opportunity to see the actual evidence in this case, Mr. Irsay will conclude that there is no reason for the Snyders to consider selling the franchise. And they won’t.”

The last three words are the most important: “And they won’t.”

It’s not quite as strong as “all caps never,” which Snyder once said regarding the prospect of changing the team’s former name. But it underscores the reality that a fight is likely, if not definite.

The statement also glosses over the fact that the NFL imposed significant punishment on the Commanders in July 2021, based on facts from Beth Wilkinson’s investigation that the league swept and kept under the rug. As 106.7 The Fan in D.C. reported and as PFT confirmed, Wilkinson would have recommended in writing (if asked for a written recommendation) that Snyder should be required to sell the team.

That’s where this could be headed. A formal vote to force him out and then, possibly, a legal fight over implementing it.

Finally, why do the Commanders continue to think that two years of not violating the rights of employees or otherwise behaving badly should excuse everything that happened over the decade or so before it? They cling to this clumsy P.R. strategy that consists of attacking anyone who would dare to mention past misconduct without also praising the changes the team has made at a time when anything else would have guaranteed a forced sale of the team.

52 responses to “Daniel Snyder fires back at Jim Irsay

  2. Just wait for the trickle of leaks about Irsay over the next few days. That’s Danny’s real response.

  5. Irsay doesn’t seem like the kind of guy who should be pointing fingers. There might be a wave of crap heading his way.

  8. 2 typical Snyder responses.

    1. ‘We vehemently deny any semblance of wrong doing.”

    followed by

    2. We cannot comment on any on going investigation.

    Both have been implemented today.
    Notice how Snyder never speaks to the press directly.

  9. October 30th.
    Washington @ Indy.
    Appointment viewing. And not because of the teams on the field.

  11. That PR strategy is zeitgeist. Modern PR deems it appropriate to attack anyone who criticizes clients (especially rich and famous ones), even when said criticism is warranted. Gangsters.

  12. I wouldn’t want to work for Dan Snyder and I wouldn’t want to be in a car driven by Jim Irsay.

  13. Irsay’s “dirt” if he even has any left was his drinking & alleged narcotic use and maybe a wild party life. I agree he’s called Snyder’s bluff & wants him gone like a select group of other owners because ultimately he’s bad for business.

  19. Goodell and the league should be sweating, because no pompous billionaire owner is going down without a fight.

  20. Irsay simply said what the other owners are thinking — only one with the guts or perhaps stupidity, to do so. Heck, maybe the other owners agreed for someone to speak up and he agreed to do it. Another owner may have been a better messenger, but Irsay probably figures with his dirty laundry already largely out there, how could anything else hurt?

  21. Being that I always enjoy rooting for the underdog, Im all in on hoping that Snyder prevails. If the NFL owners actually DO want him out, they should probably tell Irsay to refrain from being their spokesman.

  23. Out of all the owners, Jim Irsay is one of the last that should say anything. The entire public knows about his substance-abuse issues so if Danny is going to leak anything we’re going to start seeing it soon

  25. @ Tom Brady – I’ll bet old Jerrah’s got a treasure trove of tape from his party bus & it wouldn’t surprise me ONE BIT if Daniel Snyder was driving it!

  26. It’s well documented that Irsay has had issues of his own, but he’s been very open about it.

    I fully believe that Irsay can take anything that Snyder can dish. He knows what skeletons are in his closet and isn’t afraid of Snyder revealing them.

  27. I live in a prime fanbase area for this team. I don’t know a single person who calls them the “Commanders”. I sure as hell never will.

  29. You can’t shame a shameless person. Irsay will tell on himself before anyone else does. This is going to get good.

  31. andreboy1 says:
    October 18, 2022 at 5:55 pm

    “Irsay doesn’t seem like the kind of guy who should be pointing fingers. There might be a wave of crap heading his way.”

    Irsay doesn’t care.

  33. He’ll never sell the team. Just like he’ll never change the name. Jeff Bezos on line 1.

  34. “And they won’t.”

    Isn’t that exactly what they said about changing that previous team name, the one that was an insulting putdown of native Americans?

  35. Next Owners Meeting at Orchids of Asia. Everyone will calm down. Well maybe not Kraft

  36. I find it hilarious that Snyder thinks his tough talk and threats to the other owners will go unnoticed. It is ALL about the $$ and Snyder is one of the poorest owners in the league in that regard.

    It would be funny to witness Snyder be humbled and given a salty taste of reality

  37. 30 other owners are blowing up Goodell…why are we paying you 63 million a year, get this under control…now!

  38. Snyder accusing someone else of doing something “inappropriate” is laughable. Don’t get me wrong, I think there’s a solid chance Irsay is a straight up whack-a-doodle, but sometimes that’s just what you need to get something done.

  39. I’m sure the NFL is thrilled that all the headlines today revolve around a hissy fit between owners and not the actual games or players. Always what league officials want.

    Amazing how the NBA has problems with their owners (Sterling, Sarver) and within months they are selling their ownership. NFL has a decade long problem with Snyder and it looks like it may be a decade more.

  40. Well.. I guess that’s it. Dan has dug in with his hand on the button. There’s no other option, but to just shut it all down after almost 60 years. It was fun while it lasted. Guess I’ll have to start checking out these USFL and XFL teams. Maybe the old NFL team owners will get together and make a full contact sport based on Cricket.

  41. Snyder may own the Commanders however, why is everything labeled “The Commanders” state or responded and or deny, when it all should say “SNYDER” he’s the topic and villain.

  42. This is great for the NFL. I’m serious. Just a couple days ago Troy Vincent admitted that the way games are refereed are geared toward TV ratings. I’m not sure the league wanted that information made public. No problem. Dan Snyder is being Dan Snyder. This isn’t news. Nothing has changed. But it’s a good distraction. I wouldn’t let the Troy Vincent story go away.

  44. minime says:
    October 18, 2022 at 5:52 pm

    Spill the dirt on Irsay, Snyder.

    =====

    We’ve already seen the dirt, many years ago. It was personal, substance-related issues and bad relationship behavior. That was an embarrassment but not a workplace violation.

    It seems odd to try to equate the two. Washington faces accusations of years of harassment, coercion, and making routine business of behavior that would violate every HR policy in the manual in any other workplace.

  46. “I wouldn’t let the Troy Vincent story go away.”
    ———
    Agreed. One man is responsible for all of these issues. Goodell has let multiple owners get away with egregious sins. How does Ross still own a team? How does Snyder still own a team? Goodell quickly kicked Jerry Richardson to the curb. What’s the reason for the uneven handling? Whatever the reason, it’s not okay. Nor is it okay to remove tackling the QB from football… in the name of making a few extra bucks. This is Goodell’s mess, every last bit of it.

  47. My guess is that this is a much bigger story in the media than it is with the other NFL owners. Jerry Jones went on record recently as saying he does not support Snyder’s ouster – and given that Irsay is a lightweight among the other owners, this story likely has little traction. Please let it have little traction – signed, the rest of the NFC East.

  48. This is juicy! One slimy owner taking shots at cheater Irsay, the main driving force behind Framegate II!

  49. I don’t like Snyder. I don’t doubt the toxic culture he created. That’s bad. However I dislike selective morality and faux outrage. I doubt the majority of owners and execs (lookin at you Jerrah and your lackey Rich D) are perched on a moral high ground that’s worthy of ousting their peer. So let the chips fall where they may. But targeting one owner because of an investigation that is yet to be completed nor transparent, and rendering judgment like Dee-Wee Jimmy did before all facts are known, simply because Snyds is more unlikable than most, just feels weird, prejudicial, and hypocritical. Get your popcorn ready.

  51. The bottom line that lots of people are missing is that this spat isn’t between Irsay & Snyder per say – it’s Snyder against the NFL’s push to get him out and he has “allegedly” some serious dirt on the NFL, NFL management other owners & especially Goodell. Throwing Gruden to the wolves was nothing compared to what Snyder is willing to unleash on the rest.

  52. Iray is the perfect owner to go public…whatever ‘dirt’ Snyder may have on him doesn’t matter because ALL NFL fans know he’s kookie anyway! Looks like owners got together and Irsay drew the short straw to go public . I love

