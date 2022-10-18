Daniel Snyder letter to owners hints at potential litigation against ESPN

Getty Images

Commanders owner Daniel Snyder’s fate eventually will be determined by at least 24 of his colleagues. And so he’s doing what he can to plead his case to them directly.

Via multiple reports, Snyder has sent a letter to all owners regarding the controversy currently surrounding his ongoing ownership of the team. The letter contains language hinting at a possible lawsuit against ESPN by Snyder and/or the Commanders.

Per a team spokesman, the letter was sent to all owners today.

“I would like to address a recent ESPN article that contains false and malicious statements about the Washington Commanders, our management team, and me and my family,” Snyder says in the second paragraph of the letter. The words “false and malicious” aren’t accidental; they signal a potential defamation claim.

“There is one allegation in the ESPN article that I feel it is important to address immediately,” Snyder adds in paragraph four. “The article cites unnamed sources who said: ‘they’ve been told that Snyder instructed his law firms to hire private investigators to look into other owners’ and Commissioner Goodell. That is patently false and intended to erode the trust and goodwill between owners that I take quite seriously. I have never instructed or authorized my lawyers to hire any private investigator on my behalf for any such purpose. And I never would.”

Then comes the direct appeal to his partners: “While we are all fierce competitors on the field, we are a part of this organization because we love football, our teams and our fans. Having the privilege to own a franchise in America’s sport is something I know none of us take for granted. Falsehoods and lies being spread about any of our organizations hurts our League, our players and our fans, and we simply cannot let them go unchallenged.”

Snyder filed suit in 2020 over a false report linking him to Jeffrey Epstein. Although litigation would be costly and potentially problematic for Snyder, since it would give ESPN/Disney license to delve into all sorts of issue that Snyder perhaps would prefer to keep public, Snyder has shown that he’s willing, able, and eager to sue.

ESPN, a network broadcast partner of the NFL, could soon be on the wrong side of a suit initiated by Snyder.