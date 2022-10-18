Daniel Snyder letter to owners hints at potential litigation against ESPN

Posted by Mike Florio on October 18, 2022, 8:20 PM EDT
Washington Redskins and the Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Commanders owner Daniel Snyder’s fate eventually will be determined by at least 24 of his colleagues. And so he’s doing what he can to plead his case to them directly.

Via multiple reports, Snyder has sent a letter to all owners regarding the controversy currently surrounding his ongoing ownership of the team. The letter contains language hinting at a possible lawsuit against ESPN by Snyder and/or the Commanders.

Per a team spokesman, the letter was sent to all owners today.

“I would like to address a recent ESPN article that contains false and malicious statements about the Washington Commanders, our management team, and me and my family,” Snyder says in the second paragraph of the letter. The words “false and malicious” aren’t accidental; they signal a potential defamation claim.

“There is one allegation in the ESPN article that I feel it is important to address immediately,” Snyder adds in paragraph four. “The article cites unnamed sources who said: ‘they’ve been told that Snyder instructed his law firms to hire private investigators to look into other owners’ and Commissioner Goodell. That is patently false and intended to erode the trust and goodwill between owners that I take quite seriously. I have never instructed or authorized my lawyers to hire any private investigator on my behalf for any such purpose. And I never would.”

Then comes the direct appeal to his partners: “While we are all fierce competitors on the field, we are a part of this organization because we love football, our teams and our fans. Having the privilege to own a franchise in America’s sport is something I know none of us take for granted. Falsehoods and lies being spread about any of our organizations hurts our League, our players and our fans, and we simply cannot let them go unchallenged.”

Snyder filed suit in 2020 over a false report linking him to Jeffrey Epstein. Although litigation would be costly and potentially problematic for Snyder, since it would give ESPN/Disney license to delve into all sorts of issue that Snyder perhaps would prefer to keep public, Snyder has shown that he’s willing, able, and eager to sue.

ESPN, a network broadcast partner of the NFL, could soon be on the wrong side of a suit initiated by Snyder.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Daniel Snyder letter to owners hints at potential litigation against ESPN

  3. Who knows, maybe he’s got ’em all by the nads and they’re all hostage pawns in his game. He’s squirming but I guess the rest of them can squirm too. Another chapter to the soap opera, a rogue partner holding the equivalent of the nuclear strike against the league. As the world turns on these days of our lives. LOL.

  4. Daniel Snyder is gonna do what rich people do: Sue any and everything that they can. The more truth to the stories, the more he’ll sue. At least ESPN will have the money to defend themselves from this owner. Usually the Snyders pick on the folks who can’t defend themselves.

  6. ESPN legal clearly vetted this story carefully, as they knew it would be likely Snyder would sue after it’s publication. They ran the story anyway. As a very public figure, it will be tough for Snyder to make a libel case stick against ESPN. Sure, he might be able to make ESPN pay a princely sum to white-shoe law firms, but ESPN’s owners have a lot of cash. I think it’s just as likely any suit Snyder brings gets dismissed on a motion for summary judgment. Anyway, Snyder’s biggest problem ain’t ESPN: it’s preventing his opponents from getting to 24 votes.

  8. I ask again from the previous Snyder story, other than having a team that has been horrible forever, what is the deal with the Snyder hate??

    If I was a Washington fan Id want him out because my team has been garbage forever, but why does EVERYONE, Washington fan or not, seemingly want him out? Im a Giants fan and I want him to stay. Why wouldnt I?

  9. 50Stars says:
    October 18, 2022 at 8:23 pm
    Do it. ESPN is too biased to be a worthy news source
    __________________________________________

    Based on what exactly? They don’t tell you exactly what you want to hear? Snyder is doing something straight out of the you know who playbook. It’s always “I’m just a poor powerless billionaire and the big bad media is picking a fight with me.” Come on man. You can’t be this naive. ESPN is far from perfect but when there is this much smoke around Snyder there is obviously a fire.

  10. I’m not really shocked how blind most people are. Do you really not see the agenda driven articles from the media ? Nothing they have claimed has a verified source and hide behind unnamed sources. We should not be so quick to believe these stories.

  11. Snyder isn’t going to sue ESPN / Disney. I think this is Dan barking. He’s telling Disney “I want a retraction”,… and they should unless they have proof and can up back their words. That reckless reporting if they have no proof.

  12. ESPN like the NFL is in many ways as bad or worse than Snyder – I say burn it ALL down!

  13. I would love for Snyder to sue and subpoena ESPN, Bezos, the Washington Post, and even this site to see how much coordination and collusion has been going on to try to influence the owners to force Snyder to sell.

  15. My Bologna has a first name,
    It’s D-A-N-I-E-L.
    My bologna has a second name,
    It’s  S-N-Y-D-E-R.
    Oh I love to hear it lie everyday,
    And if you ask me why I’ll say,
    Cause’ Daniel Snyder has a way with B-O-L-O-G-N-A!!!!

  16. markn12 says:
    October 18, 2022 at 8:49 pm
    I’m not really shocked how blind most people are. Do you really not see the agenda driven articles from the media ? Nothing they have claimed has a verified source and hide behind unnamed sources. We should not be so quick to believe these stories.

    ——————————————————————————————————————————–

    I actually completely agree. Reporting nowadays is just make up the story you want to be true, then connect only the dots that make that story plausible. Then have your colleagues build off it like it was complete fact and build a spicy narrative. Wickersham and Don Van Natta are notorious for doing this. I can’t remember a story they’ve written that wasn’t full of unnamed sources or sources with obvious motive to say what they want to hear. Then they hide behind “well we can’t give up our sources…but trust us, this is all true!”

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.