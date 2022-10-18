Delanie Walker announces his retirement

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 18, 2022, 12:16 PM EDT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Tennessee Titans
Longtime tight end Delanie Walker has formally announced his retirement, signing a one-day contract with the Titans to do it.

A 49ers sixth-round pick back in 2006, Walker spent seven seasons with San Francisco before signing with Tennessee in 2013 and spending seven years there. The Titans released him in March 2020 and while he had a workout with the 49ers in 2021, Walker never signed with another team.

“When I came into this league, I wasn’t a big name, and I left this league with a big name and that just shows I worked hard for this,” Walker said, via Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ website. “I worked hard to put myself on the map, and to prove to myself I was an elite player in this league.

“To be able to retire with the Titans means a lot because I feel like those were my best years. I am honored to go out as a Titan. They gave me the opportunity to play my best football and go out there and do what I do best, and that’s to be a dog. I am glad that I’m able to retire as a Titan.”

In his 14 seasons, Walker caught 504 passes for 5,888 yards with 36 touchdowns. He was a three-time Pro Bowler with Tennessee, selected as an All-Star in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

4 responses to “Delanie Walker announces his retirement

  1. Walker was a great player with a great attitude and a model for team players across the league. All pro.

  2. for a period of time, maybe 5-6 yrs, he was a helluva player; caught everything thrown at him and it took several players to get him down (very good LoS blocker too). Never thought the Titans utilized him enough. He’s a “kid” who worked hard, shut his mouth and was well rewarded…congrats on a very nice NFL career.

  3. Congrats to him. Walker was an awesome 6th rounder. Vernon David just took most of spotlight when he was with the 49ers. He could have gotten 2 rings with them in 2011 and 2012 (Kyle Williams’ muffed punts and Gore’s inability to get 5 yards on 4 attempts)

  4. There was a time when Walker was the only player we had on offense that was any good. Those were some pretty dark days and despite toiling on a lot of losing teams in Nashville, he was always a hard worker and never complained.

    I’m proud that he decided to retire a Titan and he’ll always be up there as one of the best TE’s we’ve had.

