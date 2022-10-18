Delanie Walker announces his retirement

Getty Images

Longtime tight end Delanie Walker has formally announced his retirement, signing a one-day contract with the Titans to do it.

A 49ers sixth-round pick back in 2006, Walker spent seven seasons with San Francisco before signing with Tennessee in 2013 and spending seven years there. The Titans released him in March 2020 and while he had a workout with the 49ers in 2021, Walker never signed with another team.

“When I came into this league, I wasn’t a big name, and I left this league with a big name and that just shows I worked hard for this,” Walker said, via Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ website. “I worked hard to put myself on the map, and to prove to myself I was an elite player in this league.

“To be able to retire with the Titans means a lot because I feel like those were my best years. I am honored to go out as a Titan. They gave me the opportunity to play my best football and go out there and do what I do best, and that’s to be a dog. I am glad that I’m able to retire as a Titan.”

In his 14 seasons, Walker caught 504 passes for 5,888 yards with 36 touchdowns. He was a three-time Pro Bowler with Tennessee, selected as an All-Star in 2015, 2016, and 2017.