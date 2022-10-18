Dustin Hopkins out 2-4 weeks with hamstring strain

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 18, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT
Kicker Dustin Hopkins was able to finish Monday night’s win over the Broncos despite suffering a hamstring injury in the first half.

But he’s going to be out for a while.

Via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN, head coach Brandon Staley said Tuesday that Hopkins will be out for two-to-four weeks with a hamstring strain.

Hopkins hit four field goals after his hamstring injury was announced during the second quarter, including the game-winner from 39-yards out in overtime.

Hopkins missed Week Five with a quad injury.

The Chargers have Taylor Bertolet on their practice squad, who made all three of his field goals and all three extra points in last Sunday’s victory over Cleveland.

  1. After hearing his post-game interview on ESPN last night, Hopkins is now my favorite kicker. Seems like a fantastic person.

