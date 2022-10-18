Dustin Hopkins out 2-4 weeks with hamstring strain

Getty Images

Kicker Dustin Hopkins was able to finish Monday night’s win over the Broncos despite suffering a hamstring injury in the first half.

But he’s going to be out for a while.

Via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN, head coach Brandon Staley said Tuesday that Hopkins will be out for two-to-four weeks with a hamstring strain.

Hopkins hit four field goals after his hamstring injury was announced during the second quarter, including the game-winner from 39-yards out in overtime.

Hopkins missed Week Five with a quad injury.

The Chargers have Taylor Bertolet on their practice squad, who made all three of his field goals and all three extra points in last Sunday’s victory over Cleveland.