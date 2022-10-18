Falcons place Casey Hayward on IR

Getty Images

The Falcons won’t have one of their starting cornerbacks for at least the next four weeks.

Atlanta has placed Casey Hayward on injured reserve, the team announced on Tuesday.

Hayward suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday’s win over the 49ers. Head coach Arthur Smith has said that Hayward’s injury could be more of a long-term concern, but there has not been a reported timetable for the cornerback’s return.

As noted by Tori McElhaney of the team’s website, Darren Hall is in line to start for the Falcons with Hayward out.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell is also dealing with a thigh injury, but at this point, he still has a chance to play on Sunday against Cincinnati.

As a corresponding move, the Falcons have signed tight end MyCole Pruitt to the 53-man roster from their practice squad. Pruitt caught a 2-yard touchdown in the win over San Francisco, playing 16 offensive snaps on an elevation. He also played 12 offensive snaps in the loss to Tampa Bay in Week Five.

Atlanta has also signed defensive lineman Jalen Dalton and linebacker Dorian Etheridge to the practice squad and released Kobe Smith from the practice squad.