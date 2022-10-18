James Conner, Darrel Williams remain out of practice for Cardinals

Getty Images

It looks like the Cardinals backfield will be shorthanded again this week.

Running backs James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) were listed as non-participants in practice on Tuesday. Both players were out of practice on Monday and all of last week as well, so getting the green light to play against the Saints on Thursday looks like a long shot.

Eno Benjamin started last Sunday and ran 15 times for 37 yards. He’s been listed as limited this week because of a foot injury.

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown (foot), linebacker Dennis Gardeck (ankle), center Rodney Hudson (knee), kicker Matt Prater (right hip), and offensive lineman Justin Pugh (knee) also remained out of practice. Brown and Pugh were both injured last Sunday and are not expected to play. Hudson and Prater did not play against the Seahawks and the Cardinals signed kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to the practice squad Tuesday.

Safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) went from out of practice to limited participation. Linebacker Zaven Collins (shoulder), defensive lineman Michael Dogbe (elbow), and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (hamstring) were the team’s other limited participants.