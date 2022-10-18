Jerry Jones expects Tyron Smith’s return this season

Getty Images

The Cowboys moved rookie Tyler Smith to left tackle after Tyron Smith underwent surgery Aug. 26 to repair an avulsion fracture to his left knee. Tyler Smith is the future at the position.

But it’s possible he could finish this season playing left guard, where he spent the offseason and training camp.

Tyler Smith has played all 377 snaps this season, all at left tackle, but Tyron Smith could return before the end of the season.

“I don’t have a game in mind, but his progress is notable,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via the team website. “His work is intense. We are going to see a lot of football out of Tyron. It’ll be closer to the end of the year, but we’re going to see a lot of football.”