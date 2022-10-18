Jerry Jones: I think Dak Prescott’s going to play this week

Getty Images

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Monday that it remains to be seen if quarterback Dak Prescott will return to action in this week’s game against the Lions, but there are plenty of signs that this is the week his thumb is well enough for him to play.

Prescott said he expects to play and head coach Mike McCarthy said that the quarterback is going to receive his final medical clearance ahead of practice on Wednesday, which sets him up for a full week of work before Sunday. During a Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared his belief that Prescott will be back under center this weekend.

“He’s determined to. From my perspective, I think he’s gonna get there,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “We feel like physically [he’s ready to return]. He’s going to be given every opportunity this week to go play. He looks ready to go.”

Prescott has missed five games since injuring his thumb against the Buccaneers in the season opener. The Cowboys won the first four of those games before losing to the Eagles in Week Six. Barring any new developments, it looks like Prescott will be the one trying to get them back on the winning path.