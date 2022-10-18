Jerry Jones: I think Dak Prescott’s going to play this week

Posted by Josh Alper on October 18, 2022, 10:20 AM EDT
NFL: OCT 16 Cowboys at Eagles
Getty Images

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Monday that it remains to be seen if quarterback Dak Prescott will return to action in this week’s game against the Lions, but there are plenty of signs that this is the week his thumb is well enough for him to play.

Prescott said he expects to play and head coach Mike McCarthy said that the quarterback is going to receive his final medical clearance ahead of practice on Wednesday, which sets him up for a full week of work before Sunday. During a Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared his belief that Prescott will be back under center this weekend.

“He’s determined to. From my perspective, I think he’s gonna get there,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “We feel like physically [he’s ready to return]. He’s going to be given every opportunity this week to go play. He looks ready to go.”

Prescott has missed five games since injuring his thumb against the Buccaneers in the season opener. The Cowboys won the first four of those games before losing to the Eagles in Week Six. Barring any new developments, it looks like Prescott will be the one trying to get them back on the winning path.

6 responses to “Jerry Jones: I think Dak Prescott’s going to play this week

  3. Dr Jerrah needs to listen to his son Stephen & go forward with caution concerning Prescott – it could mean the cellar in that division quickly if you gamble with his health.

  5. Dr. Jerry Jones. But you know what, I love him (not his politics) but his inability to keep his hands off this team and it is the reason they haven’t won anything in 25+ years. I love that despite his bungling and messiness and non stop meddling and the not winning anything of note in almost three decades they are still the most popular and valuable sports franchise in the world. That is impressive. Jerry is a great business man, not so much a great GM or Dr.

  6. I dunno, they’re playing the Lions then have a bye. Let Rush start and if he gets into trouble bring Dak in. Seems stupid to not give him 2 more weeks to heal.

