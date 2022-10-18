Jim Irsay’s comments about Daniel Snyder were made before the owners-only session

Getty Images

Yes, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder will be discussed during the owners-only session at Tuesday’s quarterly league meeting.

When Colts owner Jim Irsay opted for blunt candor regarding Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, the one-per-team gathering had not yet happened. Previously, we reported there was “no doubt” that Snyder would be discussed. Now that Irsay has unloaded, the doubt is even less than zero.

In theory, the owners could vote to do anything they want during the session. It’s highly unlikely that they do anything more than wait until one or more of the various investigations regarding Snyder create something sufficiently tangible and troubling to justify action of some sort.