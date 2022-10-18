Jim Irsay’s comments about Daniel Snyder were made before the owners-only session

Yes, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder will be discussed during the owners-only session at Tuesday’s quarterly league meeting.

When Colts owner Jim Irsay opted for blunt candor regarding Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, the one-per-team gathering had not yet happened. Previously, we reported there was “no doubt” that Snyder would be discussed. Now that Irsay has unloaded, the doubt is even less than zero.

In theory, the owners could vote to do anything they want during the session. It’s highly unlikely that they do anything more than wait until one or more of the various investigations regarding Snyder create something sufficiently tangible and troubling to justify action of some sort.

  2. I think Irsay is a trial balloon. They want to gauge Snyder’s reaction. He’s already gotten in trouble in the past for his extra circulars so if Snyder leaks some revenge juice for his comments, he is best positioned to take it.

  4. There may have been a pre meeting with owners. They sent Irsay out as the instigator. Don’t mess with Billionaires. They’re sneaky good. 🙂

  6. I expected Mark Davis to launch the commentary about the vote. But Irsay will do fine. Plus, he doesn’t care.

  9. Jim Irsay has never met a Vicodin he didn’t like….

    ——/——/——/——/

    Vicodin has been discontinued for nearly 10 years. I was on Vicodin for a short period of time after a surgery.
    I never had such a buzz & a high from a pain pill. They needed to quit making that stuff. Anyone could get hooked on those quite easily.

  10. sharpdressedfan17 says:
    October 18, 2022 at 5:35 pm

    “Jim Irsay has never met a Vicodin he didn’t like….”

    What’s your point?

  11. Guess we know one of the owners that Snyder has some great dirt on. Come on let’s hear it!

  12. shut your blabbermouth jimmy. mr snyder bought this team with his own money whilst you lucked into yours.

  13. amaf22 says:
    October 18, 2022 at 6:56 pm
    shut your blabbermouth jimmy. mr snyder bought this team with his own money whilst you lucked into yours.

    Doesn’t matter how they acquired their teams. Irsay might be a little annoying and a rebel at times but he clearly wants the Colts to do well. On the other hand, Snyder is pure crap in just about every way possible and has driven that franchise 5 1/2 ft underground.

