Logan Ryan to undergo foot surgery on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will be without safety Logan Ryan for an extended period of time.

Ryan, who has missed the last two games, will undergo foot surgery to repair a Jones fracture on Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Ryan is eyeing a potential late-season or postseason return.

Tampa Bay signed Ryan to a free-agent deal in March. He’s started two games for the Bucs while playing 150 defensive snaps. Ryan has recorded nine tackles with an interception, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble in 2022.

Ryan started his career with the Patriots before spending three seasons with Tennessee. He spent the last two years with the Giants.