Melvin Gordon: No one told me why I was benched, I felt I could have made a difference

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon had three carries for eight yards in the first quarter on Monday night and then was taken out of the game for reasons he said he doesn’t understand.

Gordon told Bridget Condon after the game that no one on the Broncos’ coaching staff explained to him why he was benched.

“To tell you exactly what happened? I can’t tell you. Because I don’t know,” Gordon said. “Na, no one mentioned anything to me.”

Gordon said he thought he could have helped the Broncos win, but he didn’t get the opportunity.

“Just waiting for my number to get called so I can go out there and help my teammates. It was a close game, I felt like I could’ve made a difference, but apparently not,” Gordon said.

Latavius Murray, who just signed with the Broncos two weeks ago, was their leading rusher, with 15 carries for 66 yards.