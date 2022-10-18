Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett is in concussion protocol, but if he can play he will play Sunday

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 18, 2022, 12:17 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 18 Buccaneers at Steelers
Getty Images

Sunday night’s Steelers-Dolphins game may feature two quarterbacks coming back from concussions.

Tua Tagovailoa is expected to start for the Dolphins for the first time since the scary concussion he suffered in Week Four, and Kenny Pickett may be ready to start for the Steelers after he was removed from last Sunday’s game with a concussion.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said today that Pickett is in the concussion protocol, but the Steelers hope he’ll be able to play Sunday.

“If he’s cleared to play, he will play,” Tomlin said.

Mitchell Trubisky played very well in relief of Pickett, helping the Steelers beat the Buccaneers, but if Pickett can go, Trubisky will be back on the bench.

1 responses to “Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett is in concussion protocol, but if he can play he will play Sunday

  1. Miami is way overrated and the Steelers are way better than what their record indicates. Steelers are the most dangerous team in the NFL at this moment. The Black and Gold should have little problem taking care of the Dolphins.

