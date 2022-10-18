Nathaniel Hackett: Melvin Gordon didn’t do anything wrong, we just didn’t have a lot of plays

Posted by Josh Alper on October 18, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT
Broncos running back Melvin Gordon only played nine snaps in Monday night’s loss to the Chargers and he said after the game that no one from the coaching staff let him know why the team was going with Latavius Murray and Mike Boone in their backfield.

At a Tuesday press conference, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett was asked that question and said that he thought Murray ran well while picking up 66 yards on 15 carries. He also said that the Broncos didn’t run enough plays to get everyone more playing time.

“We’re going to have a conversation. . . . Melvin didn’t do anything wrong. He didn’t. We just didn’t have a lot of plays,” Hackett said, via Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post.

The Broncos ran 55 offensive plays on Monday while the Chargers had 83, so there were limits to how often any offensive players could get on the field. That said, Gordon being so far behind Murray (27 snaps) and Boone (21 snaps) suggests something more than just a lack of opportunities was involved in the decision.

12 responses to “Nathaniel Hackett: Melvin Gordon didn’t do anything wrong, we just didn’t have a lot of plays

  1. He is absolutely in over his head. One and done. What a mistake from the Denver FO to go along with the calamitous Wilson contract.

  7. Along with Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio…Nathaniel Hackett has that same look on his face when he’s out on the field coaching that says “ Did I forget to close the garage door at the house when I left for work this morning?”

  8. The dude is a nightmare as a coach and maybe even worse in front of a microphone. Didn’t have a lot of plays? Just say we just signed Murray and he was running well and we kept with him. And Boone was the primary back in the passing game. It’s not that hard.

  10. If 15 for 66 is considered running well for a team that is supposed to be all about the run, then that team is in a lot of trouble.

  11. I’m telling ya….Hackett doesn’t make it to the end of the season. This HC is an absolute disaster. He may not be Urban Meyer-type disaster, but he’s a disaster.

