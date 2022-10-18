NFL announces Black Friday game in 2023

Getty Images

The NFL will play football on Black Friday next year.

Discussion about scheduling a game on the day after Thanksgiving has gone on for some time and the league announced on Tuesday that there will be a game played on November 24, 2023.

The game is expected to kick off at 3 p.m. ET and it will be carried on Amazon Prime Video. The teams taking part will be announced during next year’s schedule announcement.

“Thanksgiving is synonymous with football and we’re excited to give our fans another day of NFL action during this holiday weekend,” NFL Media COO Hans Schroeder sain in a statement. “Amazon is uniquely positioned to partner with us for this game as Black Friday is one of the most important days of the year for their business.”

There is no word in the league’s announcement about plans beyond 2023, but it seems likely that the Black Friday game will become another staple of the annual NFL schedule.